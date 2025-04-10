Data centre power consumption to double in 5 years, Wayve and Nissan partner for semi-autonomous driving

The amount of electricity needed to power the world’s data centres is expected to double in the next five years, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report. Most of the increase is being driven by the development and use of increasingly powerful AI models. By 2030, data centres could consume 945TWh (terawatt hours) of electricity each year, the report found – three times more than the entire UK. The rise in demand, predicted to be highly concentrated around the world’s tech and population hubs, will put pressure on utility companies, grid infrastructure and the planet. Sky News

Meta is expanding Teen Accounts – what it considers its age-appropriate experience for under 18s – to Facebook and Messenger. The system involves putting younger teens on the platforms into more restricted settings by default, with parental permission required in order to live stream or turn off image protections for messages. It was first introduced last September on Instagram, which Meta says “fundamentally changed the experience for teens” on the platform. But campaigners say it’s unclear what difference Teen Accounts has actually made. BBC

Wayve, the London-based autonomous driving start-up, will install its software in vehicles made by Japan’s Nissan from 2027, marking its first deal with a global carmaker. The agreement with Nissan is a key milestone for Wayve as it aims to accelerate its international expansion after raising more than $1bn from investors including SoftBank, Microsoft and Nvidia last year. Nissan said its new “ProPilot” semi-autonomous system would combine the use of camera, lidar sensor and radar with Wayve’s “Level 2” advanced driver assistance software, industry terminology for a capability that still requires active monitoring by a human driver behind the wheel. FT.com

Military chiefs at Nato have been warned of global internet blackouts following a string of suspected Russian attacks on subsea cables. Telecoms companies including Vodafone, O2 owner Telefonica and Orange have written to UK, EU and Nato officials warning that a rise in sabotage incidents was putting critical services at risk. In an open letter, they wrote: “The repercussions of damage to subsea cables extend far beyond Europe, potentially affecting global internet and power infrastructure, international communications, financial transactions and critical services worldwide.” Telegraph

Apple’s much-loved MacBook Air gets even more power, a much better webcam and an unexpected price cut for 2025, making one of the very best consumer laptops even more tempting. The company’s thinnest and lightest laptop currently starts at £999 (€1,199/$999/A$1,699) – £100 less than last year’s model – and has Apple’s top M4 chip with a minimum of 16GB of memory, making the cheapest model much more capable. Nothing has changed since 2022 on the outside other than a fetching new light blue colour that replaces the longstanding “space grey”. The aluminium body is just as well made, thin and light. The Guardian



Two huge new vacuum testing chambers, nearing completion in Oxfordshire, represent a major leap forward for the UK space industry, experts claim. The twin 3m x 5m chambers will enable satellites to undergo testing in simulated space conditions within the UK. British space propulsion company Pulsar Fusion has developed these state-of-the-art facilities at its Bletchley headquarters. Scheduled for completion in May, the chambers will use cryogenic pumps to achieve ultra-high vacuums, replicating the harsh environment of space and positioning the UK as a global leader in large-scale electric propulsion testing. Tech Digest

