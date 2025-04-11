ChatGPT now remembers all previous chats, Polestar EV sales up 76% in Q1



OpenAI today announced a significant expansion of ChatGPT’s customization and memory capabilities. For some users, it will now be able to remember information from the full breadth of their prior conversations with it and adjust its responses based on that information. This means ChatGPT will learn more about the user over time to personalize its responses, above and beyond just a handful of key facts. Some time ago, OpenAI added a feature called “Memory” that allowed a limited number of pieces of information to be retained and used for future responses. The new improvements announced today go far beyond that. ArsTechnica

The world’s most popular gadgets – phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches – could be about to get a lot more expensive in the US. Many of them are made in China, which now faces a 145% tariff on its goods imported to the US, under President Donald Trump’s controversial trade policy. The effect this may have on the iPhone and its maker Apple is under the spotlight – with some analysts saying if costs are passed onto consumers, iPhone prices in the US could rise by hundreds of dollars. And if the tariffs impact the value of the dollar, it could become more expensive to import iPhones and other devices around the world – potentially leading to higher prices in UK shops. BBC



One of the coolest products released in recent years has to be the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses. Take the already ice cold Ray-Ban design language and load it up with some modern technological goodness, and the result is like something from an old sci-fi comic. Or at least, it could be. Up to this point, the actual user experience has been slightly underwhelming. Now, the device has taken a big leap forward. A new update offers a whole suite of Meta AI features, including one that allows you to talk with your glasses about what you’re seeing. This isn’t exactly new – almost every phone brand is utilising this within its AI feature-set – but it does make a lot more sense in a wearable format. T3.com

Apple is reportedly chartering cargo flights to ferry iPhones from its Indian manufacturing plants to the US in an attempt to beat Donald Trump’s tariffs. The tech company has flown 600 tonnes of iPhones, or as many as 1.5m handsets, to the US from India since March after ramping up production at its plants in the country, according to Reuters. Trump’s threatened tariffs of 26% on Indian imports are on hold for about three months after the US president called a 90-day pause. The Guardian

Swedish EV company Polestar has announced a significant uplift in its global retail sales for the first quarter of 2025, albeit from a fairly low base. In Q1 of 2025 the company, principally owned by Li Shufu’s PSD Investment, Geely Holding and Volvo Cars, reported sales of 12,304 vehicles. This compares to 6,975 vehicles in the same period last year – a rise of 76%. The robust sales performance is attributed to the growing popularity of Polestar’s newer models and the company’s ongoing strategic shift towards a more active selling model. Tech Digest

