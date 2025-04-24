B&O launches limited edition David Bowie Beosound A9 speaker for £3995

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled a striking limited-edition version of its Beosound A9 speaker, featuring a rare photograph of David Bowie by renowned music photographer Denis O’Regan.

This exclusive collaboration marries Bang & Olufsen’s iconic design with O’Regan’s artistry, creating a unique collector’s item for Bowie and audiophile enthusiasts, claims the manufacturer.

The limited-edition Beosound A9 showcases a canvas cover adorned with O’Regan’s image of the legendary musician. O’Regan, who developed a close working relationship with Bowie, captured some of the most enduring photographs of his career. This particular photograph, chosen by O’Regan as one of his favorites, captures Bowie on stage.

This special edition celebrates the Beosound A9, a timeless piece in Bang & Olufsen’s collection, known for its powerful sound and distinctive circular design. The speaker boasts seven custom-built drivers, delivering rich and detailed audio with clear vocals, crisp instrumentation and deep bass. Crafted from premium materials like anodized aluminum, fabric, and real oak, its design allows it to stand on wooden legs or be wall-mounted.

Each speaker, priced at £3,995, will be accompanied by a 12” x 8” limited-edition print of the Bowie photograph, signed and numbered by Denis O’Regan. The package also includes a printed box ‘sleeve’ and a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Denis O’Regan Edition A9 Speaker will be available for purchase on April 25th, 2025, at 12:00 BST through www.west-contemporary-editions.com.

