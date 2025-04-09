Astro Bot big winner at awards, Whistleblower claims Facebook ‘undermined national security’



Astro Bot was the big winner at this year’s BAFTA Games Awards, taking home five prizes, including the coveted best game. The 3D platformer, which was launched to critical acclaim in September to mark PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, was nominated for eight gongs, while Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, led with 11 nods. But in the end, the critics – some of whom had dubbed Astro Bot a “perfect game” – were right as it dominated the awards at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, hosted by comedian Phil Wang for the second year running. Sky News

A pro-suicide forum is under investigation by the UK’s online regulator – its first using new powers under the Online Safety Act. The forum, which Ofcom has not named, is understood to be a site BBC News has been investigating for the last three years, linking it to at least 50 deaths in the UK. The site has tens of thousands of members, including children, and users discuss methods of suicide, sharing instructions about how to buy and use a potentially deadly toxic chemical. Last month, Ofcom gained powers to take action against sites hosting illegal material. BBC

Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former Facebook employee who alleged misconduct and sexual harassment at the company in a memoir published last month, will testify before Congress on Wednesday that Meta executives undermined U.S. national security and briefed Chinese officials on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. In her introductory statement, obtained by NBC News, Wynn-Williams will tell the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism that Meta executives “lied about what they were doing with the Chinese Communist Party to employees, shareholders, Congress, and the American public.” NBC

Cinema chiefs are pleading with rowdy kids not to run riot while watching A Minecraft Movie — after footage of disruptive stunts went viral. Clips show groups of teens collectively tossing drinks and popcorn in the air as they leap on their seats. The trend — which has gone global — happens during the “Chicken Jockey” scene of the PG-rated film starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa. It involves the heroes being in a ring fight with a baby zombie riding a chicken — a rare enemy in the original computer game. The Sun

There is a rumor circulating that Spotify is putting ads into premium music listening. This rumor is false. Premium music listening is and will remain ad-free. — Spotify (@Spotify) April 8, 2025

Music streaming giant Spotify has officially denied recent rumours regarding potential changes to its Premium subscription. The company took to social media to clarify that speculation about introducing advertisements into the ad-free Premium service is “false.” In a post addressing the growing concern among users, Spotify said: “There is a rumor circulating that Spotify is putting ads into premium music listening. “This rumor is false. Premium music listening is and will remain ad-free.” LBC



Smart has unveiled the Smart #5 Brabus EV, a high-performance electric SUV produced in collaboration with German high-performance tuning company Brabus. The Smart #5 Brabus boasts a powerful all-wheel drive system delivering up to 475 kW. Its Launch Mode enables acceleration from 0 to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds. The vehicle is built on an 800-volt platform, supporting ultra-fast DC charging up to 400 kW. Under optimal conditions, the 100-kWh battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, and it offers a range of up to 335 miles (WLTP). The Brabus model also includes a simulated engine sound feature. Tech Digest

