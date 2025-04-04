4Chan hacking could kill the internet forum, Google sued for £5bn in UK



4Chan, an online forum notorious for its extreme right-wing content, appears to have been hacked – in a development some believe could spell the end of the controversial messageboard. The concept of 4Chan is simple: anonymous users share pictures and text in forums. Moderators monitor conversations, but the forum is infamous as a place for gory videos, non-consensual pornography and extremist views. The website got mainstream attention in 2014 during Gamergate – a harassment campaign against women in gaming that resulted in bomb threats, death threats and women fleeing their homes. Sky News

Google is being sued in the UK for up to £5bn in damages over allegations it shut out rivals in the internet search market and abused this dominance to overcharge businesses for advertisements. A class action filed at the competition appeal tribunal on Tuesday argues that the US technology company has taken actions that enable it to charge higher prices for the promotions that appear in search inquiries than it otherwise could in a fair market. It alleged that Google contracted phone makers to preinstall the Google search app and Chrome browser on Android devices and paid Apple to make it the default search engine on iPhones. Guardian

BYD recently announced a discount on its Seagull electric vehicle (EV), reducing the model’s already affordable base price from $9,500 to $7,800. Comparatively, Nissan’s Versa is the US’s least expensive car, starting at $18,330. The average cost of a new vehicle in the US in March was $47,962, just shy of the $49,958 all-time high set in December of 2022, Kelley Blue Book reports. New car prices are expected to increase following President Trump’s additional 25% tariff on auto imports, which will likely drive used vehicle prices due to increased demand for less expensive models and declining inventories. Autoblog

The UK’s smaller mobile networks are significantly outperforming the “Big Four” providers – EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone – in key areas such as value for money, customer service, and flexibility, according to the latest annual survey by consumer association Which? The survey, which gathered feedback from over 4,000 mobile customers, suggests that those dissatisfied with their current provider could find better deals and experiences by switching to a Sim-only plan with a smaller rival. The results paint a stark picture, with Three languishing at the bottom of the rankings for the second consecutive year with a customer satisfaction score of just 63%. Tech Digest

If you want a formidable Garmin for a fraction of the usual price then have we got a deal for you. Right now at Garmin’s official website, you can score the Fenix 6 and 6S as some unmissable discounts, with the company likely clearing out some older stock. The best deal is a £540 discount on the Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition, which is now just £279.99 instead of £819.99. If you want to pay a little less, you can also grab the 6S Solar Edition for £249.99 instead of £649.99 or the Fenix 6 Solar Edition for the same price. Tech Radar



Tens of thousands of Spotify users around the world have reported they were unable to stream music on the app. Downdetector, which tracks problems with platforms, showed 20,000 people reported Spotify was not working on Wednesday at around 13:30 GMT. Since then there have been thousands more reports both in the UK as well as the US and parts of Europe. Spotify told the BBC it was “aware of the outage” and “working to resolve it as soon as possible.” BBC

