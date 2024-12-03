

Jaguar has defended its new “Barbie pink” car, saying that it “won’t be loved by everyone” because it is “fearlessly creative”. Gerry McGovern, the company’s chief creative officer, said Jaguar’s new Type 00 models demonstrated its desire to “strike through convention”, adding: “This is a taste of things to come”. The unveiling of the new car follows the release a controversial advert and rebrand last month. Speaking at the reveal of the new pink model in Miami, Florida, on Monday night Prof McGovern added: “Controversy has always surrounded British creativity when it’s been at its best”. Telegraph

The UK is underestimating the severity of the online threat it faces from hostile states and criminal gangs, the country’s cybersecurity chief will warn. Richard Horne, the head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, will cite a trebling of “severe” incidents amid Russian “aggression and recklessness” and China’s “highly sophisticated” digital operations. In his first major speech as the agency’s chief, Horne will say on Tuesday that hostile activity in UK cyberspace has increased in “frequency, sophistication and intensity” from enemies who want to cause maximum disruption and destruction. Guardian

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s record-breaking $56bn (£47bn) pay award will not be reinstated, a judge has ruled. The decision in the Delaware court comes after months of legal wrangling and despite it being approved by shareholders and directors in the summer. Judge Kathaleen McCormick upheld her previous decision from January, in which she argued that board members were too heavily influenced by Mr Musk. Reacting to the ruling, Mr Musk wrote on X, external: “Shareholders should control company votes, not judges.” BBC

Just as Switch 2 news was starting to quieten down, pictures have emerged appearing to show the Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo’s next console. While it seems like we won’t hear anything official about Nintendo’s next console until next year, that just means there’s more time for leaks and rumours to circulate online. Nintendo has only confirmed its next console, unofficially dubbed the Switch 2, will be backwards compatible, but rumours suggest it will also have magnetic Joy-Con controllers and specs roughly in line with an Xbox Series S. Metro

Labour is considering capping political donations by individuals and private companies amid reports Elon Musk will hand a $100m donation to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK. The Tesla tycoon is said to be plotting the £79m donation, which would be by far the largest in British electoral history, via the British arm of his social media firm X. According to The Sunday Times, leading businessmen and Conservative Party officials believe Musk could hand over the cash as a “f*** you Starmer payment” in his ongoing feud with the prime minister. Independent

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric and the Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric have been recognised at the Car Expert Awards 2025, with the forthcoming supermini being named “Best Small Car” and the family-friendly SUV winning “Best Medium Car”. The Car Expert calculates the winners of its annual awards by using an Expert Rating Index that compiles an overall score from new car reviews from 35 top automotive titles in the UK. Tech Digest OpenAI’s ChatGPT is more than just an AI language model with a fancy interface. It’s a system consisting of a stack of AI models and content filters that make sure its outputs don’t embarrass OpenAI or get the company into legal trouble when its bot occasionally makes up potentially harmful facts about people. Recently, that reality made the news when people discovered that the name “David Mayer” breaks ChatGPT. 404 Media also discovered that the names “Jonathan Zittrain” and “Jonathan Turley” caused ChatGPT to cut conversations short. And we know another name, likely the first, that started the practice last year: Brian Hood. More on that below. Ars Technica

