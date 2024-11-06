Spanish brands triumph in Which? rankings of international hotels



A new Which? survey of the best and worst international hotel brands shows well-known brands languishing near the bottom of the table, as three Spanish-owned chains take joint top spot.

The consumer watchdog surveyed more than 2,000 members about their experiences staying at international hotel brands in the last year, receiving responses for 37 chains.

Respondents were asked to rate their stays out of five stars across 10 criteria including cleanliness, bed comfort, customer service and value for money. A customer score was calculated based on overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the brand.

Which?’s survey found that household names cannot always be relied upon to deliver the best experience. Lesser-known Spanish chains Iberostar, Paradores and RIU topped the table, while four brands owned by Hilton languished in the bottom half of the table, along with the likes of Wyndham, Holiday Inn and Ibis Budget.

The lowest-scoring brand overall was French-owned Campanile, which received a customer score of just 57 per cent.

This no-frills chain is a common sight near airports, motorways and various city centres across Europe and beyond, with a large presence in France. On average, a double room comes in at £64 – one of the cheapest average room rates of brands surveyed. Yet despite its budget prices, the chain still only received a two-star rating for value for money. It also scored just two stars in other key categories including cleanliness, bathrooms, bedrooms, communal areas and décor.

Hampton by Hilton was the second lowest scoring brand with a customer score of just 58 per cent, and was joined in the bottom half of the table by fellow Hilton-owned brands Doubletree (61%), Hilton Garden Inn (62%) and Hilton (68%). Hampton by Hilton received just two stars in five out of the ten categories assessed, including value for money, bathrooms, food and drink, communal areas and decor, and how well the description matched reality.

Close behind Hampton by Hilton with a customer score of 60 per cent was Wyndham. The brand received its lowest rating of just two stars for food and drink, and received a mix of three and four stars in remaining categories, including four stars for cleanliness, bed comfort and bedrooms.

At the other end of the table, three Spanish brands – Iberostar, Paradores Hotels and RIU – tied in first place with a customer score of 85 per cent. All three were awarded the prestigious Which? Recommended Provider status, while Iberostar and Paradores Hotels also achieved the Great Value badge.

Originally founded by a family of artisan shoemakers from Mallorca, today Iberostar’s hotel empire boasts more than 100 four-and five-star properties in Europe, Africa and the Americas. Beachfront, all-inclusive hotels are at the core of its portfolio, with activities like yoga and paddle boarding, plus cocktails by the pool, all included in the price. The brand achieved an impressive run of five and four star ratings from survey respondents.

Tied with a customer score of 85 percent, RIU proved equally impressive. Another family business started in Mallorca, it too received a clutch of five and four-star ratings, including five stars for its locations, which range from a private island in the Maldives to a saltwater lagoon filled with excotic birdlife in Gran Canaria. Its food and drink also wowed, with five stars awarded for high-quality buffets and specialty restaurants offering everything from steak to sushi.

Paradores (85%), meanwhile, proved the best option for a cultural stay in Spain. These state-run hotels are located in some of the country’s most grand and historic buildings, with accommodation available in unique properties including restored castles, palaces and even monasteries.

Though its prices can vary depending on location, Which? found excellent historic properties in Paradores’ portfolio for as little as £100 per night – earning it a Great Value recommendation. The brand received an impressive run of five and four star ratings, with holiday makers praising the “excellent service, excellent food, and fantastic buildings”.

Other top scoring brands that achieved Which? Recommended Provider status included Relais & Chateaux with a customer score of 84 per cent, Pestana and Leading Hotels of the World tried on 83 per cent, and Melia Hotels with a customer score of 80 per cent. Logis Hotels (81%) received a Great Value badge, with an average price per night of just £108.

Says Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel:

“Our survey found that smaller and family-run brands often beat the best known names when it comes to delivering an exceptional holiday, with Spanish brands dominating the top of the table.

“Family-run firms like Riu and Iberostar impressed guests with their excellent customer service, great food and drink and beautiful locations, while state-run Paradores Hotels proved popular for their unique heritage properties.”

The results are based on an online survey of 2,196 members of the Which? Connect panel who told us about 3,450 experiences with international hotel brands in the last 12 months. The survey was conducted between June-July 2024.

-The average price paid is the mean rate per double room per night at three locations. Room only/bed and breakfast rates were collected for every month over a 12-month period for three properties per brand in a popular location representative of their offering internationally.

-Seven hotels received Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) status: Iberostar, Paradores Hotels, RIU, Relais & Chateaux, Pestana, The Leading Hotels of The World and Melia Hotels.

-Three hotels received the Great Value badge: Iberostar (also a WRP), Paradores (also a WRP) and Logis Hotels.

– View table in Excel format here and download high-res image here.

