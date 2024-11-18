Roblox bans Under 13s messaging each other, Robot dogs patrol Trump’s resort



Roblox has announced it will block under-13s from messaging others on the online gaming platform as part of new efforts to safeguard children. Child users will not be able to send direct messages by default unless a verified parent or guardian gives them permission. Parents will also be able to view and manage their child’s account, including seeing their list of online friends, and setting daily limits on their play time. Roblox is the most popular gaming platform for eight to 12 year olds in the UK, according to Ofcom research, but it has been urged to make its experiences safer for children. BBC

Significant “social ruptures” between people who think artificial intelligence systems are conscious and those who insist the technology feels nothing are looming, a leading philosopher has said. The comments, from Jonathan Birch, a professor of philosophy at the London School of Economics, come as governments prepare to gather this week in San Francisco to accelerate the creation of guardrails to tackle the most severe risks of AI. Last week, a transatlantic group of academics predicted that the dawn of consciousness in AI systems is likely by 2035. The Guardian

A robotic dog named “Spot” made by Boston Dynamics is the latest tool in the arsenal of the US Secret Service. The device has lately been spotted patrolling the perimeter of President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. They do not have weapons – and each can be controlled remotely or automatically – as long as its route is pre-programmed. Passers-by are warned by a sign on each of Spot’s legs: “DO NOT PET.” “I don’t know that anyone is tempted to pet these robot dogs. They do not look cuddly,” said Melissa Michelson, a political scientist at Menlo College. BBC

France and Germany are backing a European rival to Elon Musk’s SpaceX as EU politicians fear falling behind in the space race. Funds backed by the two states are part of a $160m (£127m) investment in The Exploration Company (TEC), a Franco-German start-up developing a capsule that can take astronauts and cargo to space stations. It is the largest ever funding round involving a European space company, which is seeking to position itself as a champion that can take on rivals in the US, Russia and China. Telegraph

The upcoming Garmin Instinct 3 Solar smartwatch has appeared on Garmin’s website. Rumors about the new wearable began in July when images of the unreleased model supposedly leaked on Telegram. However, it is believed that these images were at least partly, if not completely, fake. The Instinct 3 Solar was spotted on Garmin’s website in Spain by Fitness Tracker Test. The smartwatch is listed on a support page detailing repair costs for various Garmin products. A 45 mm version in black is listed with model number 010-02934-00 and a repair cost of €133.33. Notebook Check

It was once an essential device for iPhone users. But now, Apple appears to have finally discontinued a popular piece of tech. Shoppers around the world have been concerned to find that the Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter is sold out online. As Apple moves away from the Lightning cable and towards USB-C, this means the once-popular product could finally be gone for good. Die-hard fans rushed to social media to vent their frustrations, calling the change ‘the end of an era’. Daily Mail