Kindle Scribe now £215 in Black Friday sale, UK to ‘water down’ EV rules



If you’re looking for a Kindle you can also scrawl notes on, don’t miss this 35% discount on the Amazon Kindle Scribe (2022). The e-reader and digital notebook has plummeted to £214.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, saving you a good £115 when you shop today. This is the perfect Christmas gift for any avid reader or writer in your life. This happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen the Kindle Scribe fall in price since it launched just two years ago, making this a deal you won’t want to miss. The Scribe regularly returns to its £329.99 RRP, so we don’t expect this price to stick around once Black Friday is over. Trusted Reviews

The vast majority of Black Friday ‘deals’ are cheaper or the same price at other times of the year, according to new Which? research. Black Friday has become a hype-driven sales extravaganza lasting for two weeks, or even longer at some retailers. Shoppers splurged an estimated £13.3 billion in 2023. Which? looked at deals on 227 products in last year’s Black Friday fortnight between 20 November and 1 December. Nine in 10 (92%) of the deals analysed – all from eight of the biggest home and tech retailers – were the same price or cheaper at other times of the year. Tech Digest

The Government is poised to water down rules mandating the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) after a backlash from carmakers. Jonathan Reynolds, the Business Secretary, will announce a fast-track consultation on potential policy changes to the phase-out of petrol engines at an industry gathering on Tuesday, it is understood. The rethink comes after Mr Reynolds and Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, last week met executives from seven carmakers, trade groups and charging firms. Telegraph

Apple engineers are wrestling with where to put the SIM card, battery, and thermal materials in the rumored iPhone 17 “Slim,” according to The Information. Although US iPhones haven’t had SIM cards for a couple of years now, they’re required to in China, making it a tricky, but necessary hurdle to get over. The 17 Slim’s single, center-mounted camera will reportedly be surrounded by a rectangular bump that’s made of aluminum instead of glass. The Verge Career-networking site LinkedIn has told Australian lawmakers it is too dull for kids to warrant its inclusion in a proposed ban on social media for under 16 year olds. “LinkedIn simply does not have content interesting and appealing to minors,” the Microsoft-owned company said in a submission to an Australian senate committee. The Australian government has said it will introduce “world-leading” legislation to stop children accessing social media platforms. BBC

Jaguar, a 102-year old British car company, is about to reveal a new concept car. Nothing unusual there: car companies make eccentric models to preview their future metal all the time. But what Jaguar’s up to has whipped up a massive, fiery online debate that’s spilled over into politics, evening news and the culture wars. On Tuesday 19 November 2024, Jaguar revealed its fresh ‘brand identity’. Long story short, it’s a new ‘monogram’ badge (a circle housing a ‘J’ and an ‘r’), a sort of Venetian blind leaping cat caged in a barcode, and ‘wordmark’ spelling ‘JaGUar’ in jumbled upper/lower case. Top Gear Google is in trouble. As my colleague Dan Milmo reported, the US Department of Justice “has proposed a far-reaching overhaul of Google’s structure and business practices, including the sale of its Chrome browser, in a bid to end its monopoly on internet search”. The move follows a major court ruling last August in which a federal judge determined that Google had violated antitrust laws and held an illegal monopoly over search services. The justice department’s suggestion is blunt: “Google must divest Chrome.” The Guardian

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...