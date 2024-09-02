Understanding of Electric Vehicles is very poor claims ECIU survey



A YouGov survey has revealed that the majority of petrol and diesel car drivers are lacking in even a basic understanding of electric vehicles (EVs), with 57% of 1,000 UK drivers failing to answer more than two out of 10 questions correctly about EVs.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), which commissioned the study, is warning about a “constant stream of EV misinformation” which is deterring people from embracing electric cars. Of those surveyed 23% didn’t get a single question right, and 90% scored no more than five correct answers.

Respondents were asked whether they thought 10 statements about EVs were true or false. These covered topics such as ownership and running costs, the likelihood of them catching fire and the natural resources needed to build them.

Colin Walker, head of transport at the ECIU, told the PA news agency: “All the myths being pedalled about EVs are misleading some petrol car drivers who now have a really poor knowledge of electric cars.

“For example they don’t realise that a petrol car costs a lot more to own and run over its lifetime than an electric car.

“The constant stream of EV misinformation is clearly causing confusion, and holding many of the UK’s drivers back from making the switch to cleaner and cheaper electric driving. He called on the car industry to tackle the spread of false information about EVs and suggested that the new Government should consider its role in this issue as well.

Last week, The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) released figures indicating that 37,741 new electric cars were bought by private buyers in the first seven months of the year. This marks a 9.5% drop compared to the same period in 2023, despite the overall new car market up by 5.5%.

