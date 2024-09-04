Nvidia shares plunge nearly 10%, Huawei tri-fold smartphone image leaked



UK shares dropped on Wednesday morning following falls in Asian and US markets as concerns grow about the world’s largest economy. Data showed US manufacturing activity remains subdued, with investors now focussed now on US jobs figures due on Friday. American chip giant Nvidia was hit particularly hard, slumping by almost 10% as optimism about the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) dampened. Despite the sharp fall, Nvidia’s shares are still worth double their value a year ago. The FTSE 100 index, which comprises the largest companies on the London Stock Exchange, dropped 0.76% in early trading, with major European indexes also down. BBC

Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service has relented to a court order in Brazil to block access to the billionaire’s social media platform X. Starlink initially refused to comply with a Supreme Court justice’s order to prevent users from accessing the app, after it was banned in the country for failing to appoint a legal representative.Starlink said in a statement posted on X on Tuesday that it will heed Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ order despite him having frozen the company’s assets. Independent



Huawei’s long-teased tri-fold smartphone is getting official in China on September 10, and it will be called Mate XT. A newly outed image purports to show us a hands-on view of one of the device’s sides, but do take this with a gigantic pinch of salt, since not even the Chinese source of the image is sure of its authenticity…This Mate XT (if it even is that) is claimed to be an engineering prototype, which has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone was allegedly listed on a second hand sales platform in China for a whopping CNY 16,888, which right now translates into $2,371 or €2,147. Source (in Chinese) GSM Arena

The Pixel 9 Pro is a rare beast: a smaller phone that keeps the same bold design, specs and camera as Google’s biggest and most expensive model. It makes it an instant contender for the best small phone going. At £999 (€1,099/$999/A$1,699), it is cheaper than its larger Pixel 9 Pro XL sibling but still firmly in the high-end bracket. What sets it apart is the 6.3in screen is significantly tighter than the monster 6.7in-plus sizes you usually need to get the very best hardware. The Guardian

An electric vehicle brand owned by Volkswagen would be “wiped out” by proposed European Union tariffs aimed at China, according to a top executive at the car giant. Models in Volkswagen’s Cupra brand are designed in Spain but include cars made in China, which would face tariffs of 21.3pc under proposals from the European Commission. Raising the price of the Cupra Tavascan, an all-electric SUV selling for around €52,000 euros was not an option in the current European economic environment, said Wayne Griffiths, chief executive of Volkswagen’s Seat and Cupra brands. Telegraph

Talented dogs can remember the names of their toys for at least two years, scientists have found. Previous research has shown these rare pooches, known as gifted word learners (GWL), have a unique ability to learn the names of hundreds of different objects. Dr Claudia Fugazza, the head of the research group at Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary, said: “We know that dogs can remember events for at least 24 hours and odours for up to one year but this is the first study showing that some talented dogs can remember words for at least two years. Sky News