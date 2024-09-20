Google says Britain could get left behind in AI race, Huawei launches new blood pressure watch



Google has said that Britain risks being left behind in the global artificial intelligence race unless the government moves quickly to build more datacentres and let tech companies use copyrighted work in their AI models. The company pointed to research showing that the UK is ranked seventh on a global AI readiness index for data and infrastructure, and called for a number of policy changes. Google’s UK managing director, Debbie Weinstein, said that the government “sees the opportunity” in AI but needs to introduce more policies boosting its deployment. Guardian

The Taiwanese government has said none of the components in thousands of pagers used by the armed group Hezbollah that exploded in Lebanon earlier this week were made on the island. Fragments of the pagers that blew up had labels which pointed to Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo. But the firm denied making the devices used in the attack. The Lebanese government says 12 people, including two children, were killed and nearly 3,000 injured in the explosions on Tuesday. BBC Huawei’s second-generation Watch D2 watch is arguably generations ahead of the competition in how it can measure one key health stat: blood pressure. Its primary upgrade over 2022’s Watch D is the Huawei Watch D2’s ABPM ability. That stands for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. In other words, it can analyze your blood pressure while you walk around and take part in daily life, not only when you set aside a chunk of time to take a measurement. The Huawei Watch D2 does this by, roughly speaking, combining the strategies employed by the original Watch D and those of rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Forbes

Anker makes some of the best power banks we’ve tested, but it seems to have increasing issues with manufacturing defects – with another recall hitting three more of its backup batteries for smartphones. Back in June, Anker announced that it was recalling its popular 321 Power Bank, alongside the Soundcore A3102 speaker and A3302 speakerphone. And now, as spotted by Android Police, the company has made a similar recall announcement for the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), Anker Power Bank and Anker MagGo Power Bank. Tech Radar



A Which? investigation has shown how easy it is to list dangerous and illegal products on online marketplaces – suggesting they are failing to protect shoppers using their platforms.The consumer association’s researchers signed up as sellers on Amazon, eBay, Etsy and TikTok Shop and successfully listed an illegal heater that Which? reported to three of the online marketplaces earlier this year and appears identical to one officially recalled by authorities due to safety issues. Tech Digest

The U.S. Secret Service has launched a probe into a since-deleted post from Elon Musk over the lack of assassination attempts against President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. The agency told Bloomberg it was withholding records related to Musk’s post because they could “interfere with enforcement proceedings” when the news outlet filed a Freedom of Information Act request for documents. Axios

