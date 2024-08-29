Xpeng releases mass-market EV for under $20,000, four iPhone 16 Pro colours revealed

Chinese electric car company Xpeng on Tuesday announced that its mass-market brand Mona will start selling some models for less than $17,000. The basic version of the Mona M03 electric coupe will be listed at 119,800 yuan ($16,812), with a driving range of 515 kilometers (320 miles) and some parking assist features. A version of the Mona M03 with the more advanced “Max” driver assist features and a driving range of 580 kilometers will sell for 155,800 yuan. In comparison, Tesla’s cheapest car — the Model 3 — costs 231,900 yuan in China, after a price cut in April. CNBC

Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 16 Pro Max in a new color, reportedly called Desert Titanium. There were some speculations that it will have a goldish tint, but according to one leaked hands-on video, the device is definitely brown, not gold. What we are looking at is most likely a dummy and not the real device, but nevertheless, the color is in line with previously seen real-life photos.

All the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max colors will be called Titanium – we expect Titanium White, Black, Gray, and Gold. GSM Arena

Over the past few weeks, some Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 owners have noticed that their shiny new $1,900 foldables are having chips of paint come off of their devices. The problem has been posted in the r/GalaxyFold subreddit by a small number of users. In response to the growing issue, Samsung has assigned blame for the problem not to a defect, but rather to using a third-party charger with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Through a support page (in Canada, UK, and some other regions) Samsung explains that using “a high-speed third-party charger that is not properly grounded” can affect the anodized finish of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 9to5Google

Pavel Durov, the chief executive of Telegram, is to face further investigation over allegations he allowed criminal activity on the messaging app. French judges have barred Mr Durov from leaving France pending further investigation, but he has avoided being held in custody with a €5m bail. The billionaire founder of the encrypted messaging and social media app was arrested in France on Saturday after his private jet landed at Le Bourget airport outside Paris. Sky News

Shares in Nvidia have fallen despite the artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant comfortably beating expectations after more than doubling its sales. Nvidia announced record revenues of $30bn (£24.7bn) over a three-month period. The company has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, with its stock market value soaring to more than $3 trillion. But while analysts have grown used to Nvidia producing “spectacular” sales growth, the latest results indicate “that rate of growth was starting to slow,” said Simon French, head of research at Panmure Liberum. BBC

X’s artificial intelligence assistant Grok lacks “effective guardrails” that would stop users from creating “potentially misleading images” about 2024 candidates or election information, according to a new study. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) studied Grok’s ability to transform prompts about election fraud and candidates into images. It found that the tool was able to churn out “convincing images” after being given prompts, including one AI image of Vice President Kamala Harris doing drugs and another of former president Donald Trump looking sick in bed. Independent

If you haven’t been paying much attention to Google Maps, this summer has seen a number of upgrades and updates to one of Google’s longest-running products. The latest is a small redesign to the pins that populate Maps while navigating the world. As spotted by 9to5 Google, the iconic “pin” shape with a sharp point on the bottom is being phased out for something rounder, bordered and more modern. A somewhat strange choice though, considering the Google Maps logo is the sharp pointed pin. Tom’s Guide

