UK calls for social media action on ‘misinformation’, Google Pixel Watch 3 will come in two sizes

Social media firms need to take action over “shocking misinformation”, online agitators and the “organisation of violence”, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said. She told the Today programme social media firms are not acting quickly enough to remove “criminal material” after days of protests in UK towns and cities. Her comments come after X owner Elon Musk said “civil war is inevitable” on his social media platform in response to a video showing people aiming fireworks at police. The home secretary said social media companies need to “take responsibility” over online posts encouraging criminality. BBC

A Disney Channel child star has told Sky News that she “broke down in tears” after learning a criminal had used artificial intelligence (AI) to create sexual abuse images using her face. Kaylin Hayman, who is 16 years old, returned home from school one day to a phone call from the FBI. An investigator told her that a man living thousands of miles away had sexually violated her without her knowledge. Kaylin’s face, the investigator said, had been superimposed on images of adults performing sexual acts. Sky News

This past week, Apple took the wraps off Apple Intelligence for the first time, giving developers an early preview at the suite of new features. But it will take a while for consumers to start using the software. As I reported last week, the features won’t be in the initial version of iOS 18 and other new operating systems. Instead, they’ll be included in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. That means Apple Intelligence won’t roll out in September when the iPhone arrives; it will probably begin launching publicly in October. Bloomberg

We’ve had a few indications already that the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 will finally come in two sizes, and today we have another confirmation. A leaked promo video of the Google Pixel Watch 3 reveals some of the watch’s features as well as its two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. Even better, it looks like Google has trimmed the bezels a bit, especially on the new bigger model – the display seems to stretch all the way to the edges.

Charging will reportedly be 20% faster, while Google is still claiming up to 24 hours of battery life. As for features, the Pixel Watch 3 will give you tips to beat your personal best run and give you real-time advice while you’re running. GSM Arena

The UK new car market rose by 2.5% in July, delivering two years of consecutive growth, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). With 147,517 new cars reaching the road, it was the best performance for July since 2020, when a re-opening of dealerships following four months of lockdown saw a surge in deliveries to fulfil demand pent-up demand. As has been the pattern for the year, July’s growth was sustained entirely by the fleet sector, which recorded a 13.0% increase in registrations to achieve a 62.0% market share. Tech Digest

Neuralink has successfully implanted in a second patient its device designed to give paralyzed patients the ability to use digital devices by thinking alone, according to the startup’s owner Elon Musk. Neuralink is in the process of testing its device, which is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries. The device has allowed the first patient to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media and move a cursor on his laptop. Musk gave few details about the second participant beyond saying the person had a spinal cord injury similar to the first patient. The Guardian

