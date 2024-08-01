TikTok users lose SIX DAYS of sleep every year.



It’s estimated that, on average, we spend six hours and 35 minutes on our phones. But that time impacts sleep. One study found that between six to eight hours of screen time per day reduces time spent asleep by 23 minutes.

Happy Beds crunched the numbers and found this equates to a staggering 15 hours of sleep lost per month – or around SIX days per year.

The more sleep lost, the more likely we are to suffer from sleep debt. This refers to the amount of sleep we need, versus the amount we actually get. Unfortunately, sleep debt is cumulative. So, if you lose sleep each night, the higher your sleep debt will be.

Sleep debt can add up – you can’t actually ‘catch up on sleep’ – and shows up in physical and mental symptoms. So, it’s not surprising that people find TikTok raises their anxiety levels.

A study by Sleep Foundation revealed that 12.% of people surveyed get anxious when using TikTok. This could be due to the sheer number of different videos users can watch in a short period of time. However, that anxiety also plays into how well you sleep.

Anxiety and stress can release adrenaline. The more adrenaline released, the more alert you are and, therefore, unable to sleep. So, if you are watching something that is triggering your anxiety, your body could feel this effect. But these effects can last up to one hour after you experience them.

Thankfully, there is a way to scroll without impacting your snooze. Rex Isap, Sleep Expert and CEO at Happy Beds has shared the tips below for safe usage of social media to ensure you have enough sleep.

Avoid scrolling social media during these hours to avoid disruption to circadian rhythms

Limiting your social media usage during the first hour after waking up and the last hour before sleep minimises negative effects on mood, concentration, and sleep.

Reduce the number of screens you use at night

If you use multiple screens at once, such as scrolling your phone while watching TV, try to reduce those. Lock your phone if you are watching something on TV, or turn off your TV if you are more interested in your phone.

Multiple screens can flood your brain with light, keeping you awake. The more light, the more your production of melatonin is restricted, and you need that hormone to sleep.

Make it hard to reach your phone

If your phone is easy to reach, you are more likely to go on your phone. So, make it difficult. Place it on charge in your bedside drawer, or charge it on the other side of the room. If you have to get out of bed, you are less likely to answer any messages or feel the temptation to scroll until it is time to sleep.

Keep viewing content light-hearted on an evening

If you are finding that you feel anxious at night, could you trace it back to what you are watching on TikTok? If you are watching horror videos, change it up. Opt for comedy videos or another genre to try and reduce the anxiety you feel at night.

Switch to ‘night mode’ on your phone and turn the brightness down on your TV

We understand that completely limiting screen time at night may be difficult. If it is, you should switch to night mode on your phone and turn the brightness down on your TV as the blue light will keep you up at night.

Blue light suppresses the production of melatonin, your sleep hormone, stopping you from sleeping. However, orange and red lights do not have that same effect, whereas night mode reduces the blue light on your phone.

Opt for sound, not a picture

Watching a video can stimulate your brain, releasing cortisol, therefore, making you more alert. However, you don’t need to attempt to sleep in complete silence, just opt for sound. Listen to an audiobook or even sleep noise – such as white noise – to blanket any external sounds and allow your brain to focus on something, particularly if you feel your mind wandering while in silence.

For the full study go to: https://www.happybeds.co.uk/ blog/how-tiktok-is-stealing- your-sleep

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...