OXCCU opens sustainable aviation fuel production facility at Oxford Airport



OXCCU, a leading carbon-to-value company converting carbon dioxide into fuels, chemicals and plastics, has unveiled its first official demonstration plant, OX1, at Oxford Airport.

Located at Oxford Airport, the OX1 plant represents a significant advancement in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production, claims OXCCU. Through its novel catalyst and reactor design,, the plant will convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and hydrogen (H2) directly to long-chain hydrocarbons with high conversion and selectivity for use as SAF, named OX•EFUEL.

This FOAK facility, based at London Oxford Airport and designed and operated by OXCCU, will produce 1 kg (~1.2 litres) of liquid fuel per day and will start operations in September 2024. The plant will be the world’s first demonstration of the direct conversion of CO2 and H2 to jet fuel range hydrocarbons in a single step with minimal oxygenated byproducts using OXCCU’s novel catalyst.

The plant is part of OXCCU’s strategic scale up journey as the first OXCCU plant out of the lab. It will provide the data key to the design, build and operations of the 160 kg (200 litres) per day OX2 plant, which will operate at Saltend Chemical Park Hull in 2026. Commercial plants supplying the UK and elsewhere with PtL SAF will then follow.

Unlike other firms working on Power-to-Liquid (PtL) fuels, OXCCU has reduced a traditionally multi-step process to a single step, avoiding the need to first convert CO2 to CO – a difficult to electrify and energy intensive first step. This innovative approach is key to reducing the cost of PtL SAF, which is currently the main barrier to PtL SAF adoption.

Says Andrew Symes, CEO of OXCCU:

“We’re beyond excited to launch the OX1 plant, located close to where OXCCU was born. The fuel we’ve already made in a single step from CO2 in the lab has created great excitement with its potential to massively reduce the cost of SAF, but the scale up is key, and this plant will generate the data and litres of fuel we need. ]

“Our mission is to enable future generations to fly without a climate impact, and to do that we need cost-effective PtL SAF. This launch marks a key step in achieving that goal.”

