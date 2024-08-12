New iPhone SE expected to have Apple Intelligence, horses smarter than we think!



The new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will almost certainly be unveiled in a month’s time. But when, exactly? You can read my detailed predictions of when the iPhone will go on sale, when the keynote revealing it will happen and even when the keynote will be announced here. But a new production line report has emerged which can give greater clarity of what’s happening when and another report adds more credence to it—and now even AI predictions are getting into the act. So far, many analysts have suggested a keynote date of Tuesday, September 10, the date I believe could be about right. Forbes

So far, the only way to try out Apple Intelligence features on an iPhone is through the iPhone 15 Pro. The entire iPhone 16 line is expected to get the features this fall, but “you can also bet” the iPhone SE, coming “as early as the beginning of 2025,” will have it too, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in today’s Power On newsletter. If that’s true, it could be a lot harder to pass on Apple’s cheapest phone. The iPhone SE deal has been that you get a cheap, reasonably powerful iPhone that recycles an outdated form factor (most recently, the iPhone 8). It’s always been super obvious that it’s Apple’s budget compromise! The Verge

Elon Musk has long flirted with rightwing politics, and delights in pushing an image of himself as a contrarian showman. Yet in recent months the billionaire’s political allegiances have started to raise a question for Tesla, the company that he built into the world’s largest electric carmaker: just how far can he go before customers start to abandon his products? The German pharmacy chain Rossmann was one of the first to put its head above the parapet this week when it said it would not add to the 34 Teslas in its company fleet because of Musk’s endorsement of Donald Trump for US president. The Guardian

Susan Wojcicki, the former boss of YouTube and one of Google’s earliest employees, has died aged 56. Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai announced that Ms Wojcicki had passed away after two years of living with lung cancer. Mr Pichai, who is also the boss of Google’s parent company Alphabet, said on X/Twitter he was “unbelievably saddened” and Ms Wojcicki was “as core to the history of Google as anyone”. Once described as the “most important Googler you’ve never heard of”, Ms Wojcicki was present at the company’s beginnings. BBC



Horses are much smarter than previously thought, researchers have claimed. Their findings came during a study in which the animals performed better than expected in a complex reward-based game. When denied treats for not following the rules of the game, researchers found the horses were able to instantly switch strategies to get more rewards. The scientists from Nottingham Trent University (NTU) said this showed the animals have the ability to think and plan ahead – something previously considered to be beyond their capacity. Sky News

Electric vehicles aren’t quite as hot as they were when Honda first showed us the Prologue in 2022. Designed around General Motors’ new platform of Ultium batteries and motors, it was planned to be the first in a series of EVs to benefit from this platform-sharing with GM. But late last year, that plan was shelved. Instead, Honda will focus on a homegrown family of EVs, investing $11 billion on North American production alone. That makes the Prologue rather accurately named, but it’s also something of a dead end, as it’s built on an underlying architecture that won’t be seen again wearing the Honda wings. Ars Technica

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...