How to avoid getting scammed when buying Oasis tickets



Following the news of their long-awaited reunion tour, Oasis fans are being urged to remain vigilant against scammers and cybercriminals as tickets go on sale this weekend.

The warning comes after Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour, in which fans were rumoured to have been scammed out of £1m overall from fake tickets.

Nick Drewe, founder of discount platform Wethrift comments: “The immense demand for Oasis tickets makes it a prime target for fraudsters to get their hands on the hard-earned cash of fans who have eagerly awaited this announcement for years.

“Scammers often take advantage of high-profile events like this by selling counterfeit tickets or falsely advertising ticket sales on social media, causing fans to lose money and miss out on the chance of seeing their favourite band live.”

We asked Nick from WeThrift to share his expert insight into the steps you can take to ensure your ticket-purchasing journey is scam-free and financially viable:

1. Avoid purchasing from unofficial sources

“Always purchase tickets from reputable sources such as an official ticket website, a venue’s box office, a partnering ticket site, or authorised resale platforms that offer protection and security measures.

“Fans should avoid purchasing tickets on social media as these platforms are unregulated, which provides an ideal opportunity for scammers to create fake profiles, sell counterfeit tickets, and then disappear after receiving the payment. The anonymity of social media makes it harder to trace fraudsters, leaving buyers with no recourse.

“Unlike official ticket websites, social media platforms lack the necessary safeguards to verify the legitimacy of tickets or sellers so it’s best to stick to official sites to avoid disappointment.”

2. Set a ticket budget and stick to it

“As has become all too apparent with the recent Taylor Swift example, the desire to secure tickets and ensure a chance of seeing a favourite artist live can often overtake common sense and rationality when it comes to overspending.

“This is why it’s important to set yourself a realistic budget. The likes of Ticketmaster’s ‘dynamic pricing’ structure mean that prices for certain events will increase to coincide with a rise in demand. Calculating the top-end amount you’re willing to pay out for tickets should help to keep the process as affordable as possible.

“You should also budget for the so-called ‘hidden fees’ that are included with many ticket purchases. These can include booking fees, transaction fees, handling fees and delivery charges.

“In addition to hidden costs, you will need to factor in the costs of the actual day itself. Things like travel, food and drink, and potentially overnight accommodation in a hotel or Airbnb, will need to be factored into your overall budget.”

3. Pay by credit card

“Using a credit card to purchase tickets over £100 provides you with extra rights and fraud liability protection under section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. This rule means that the provider is jointly liable for goods or services provided by a retailer or trader.

“So, you may be able to claim money back from your credit card company if something goes wrong with your ticket purchase. If you do decide to pay by credit card, it’s important to make sure you clear your balance on time to avoid accruing interest.”

4. Check all the details

“If purchasing tickets through a website, check the contact details, terms and conditions, and refund policy before handing over any form of payment.

“Ensure you make a note of contact details, including landline telephone numbers and postal addresses rather than a mobile number or PO Box, as these can be easily changed and are harder for investigators to trace.

“Additionally, make sure any website you are looking to purchase tickets from is secure and legitimate by checking it has a small locked padlock icon next to the address bar, and that the web address begins with ‘https’, as the ‘s’ stands for secure.”

5. Understand how trustworthy reseller sites operate

“In the event you are unsuccessful in your attempts to secure tickets on the day, try not to become too disheartened. There are various other options available via reseller sites that you can keep an eye on, although it’s important to understand how to spot the legitimate ones that aren’t looking to scam you out of your hard-earned cash.

“Certain events and venues have strict rules on reselling tickets and the procedures around doing so, so be sure any ticket you purchase through one of these sites is valid before handing your money over. Reselling sites like Viagogo and Stubhub operate to help those looking to secure tickets to sold-out events.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...