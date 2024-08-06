Google’s online search monopoly illegal, Fiat to integrate EV charging cables



A US judge has ruled Google acted illegally to crush its competition and maintain a monopoly on online search and related advertising. The landmark decision on Monday is a major blow to Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and could reshape how technology giants do business. Google was sued by the US Department of Justice in 2020 over its control of about 90% of the online search market. It is one of several lawsuits that have been filed against the big tech companies as US antitrust authorities attempt to strengthen competition in the industry. BBC

Fiat will integrate charging cables into the bodywork of its next-generation EVs, beginning with the new Grande Panda next year. In that car, it will be stored behind a panel on the EV’s front fascia, featuring a sprung cable in what Fiat describes as its novel way of “reinventing” charging. Integrating retractable cables into a car’s bodywork could play an important role in boosting the perceived user-friendliness of EVs, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Fiat parent Stellantis, said: “We are coming up with a solution not to put the charging cable in the mud. Autocar

Google isn’t waiting for its upcoming hardware event to announce Chromecast’s successor. The Google TV Streamer is a $99.99 set-top box which improves upon the Chromecast with Google TV with substantially better performance. Boasting Thread and Matter integration, it also comes with new features like a remote finder. Yes, there are some Gemini AI tricks thrown in too, and with other hardware upgrades like a built-in ethernet jack, the Google TV Streamer seems poised to be a much better entertainment hub than its predecessor. The Verge



The Google Pixel 9 Pro is set to launch in a week’s time alongside three other Pixel 9 phones, and newly leaked renders have given us our most comprehensive look yet at this upcoming flagship from all angles. As you can see from the pictures, posted by well-known tipster @MysteryLupin (via Android Headlines), the traditional Pixel camera bar on the back of the handset has grown into a seriously chunky protrusion. The big question is whether you’re prepared to put up with a huge camera bump on the back, in return for what we’re hoping are some seriously good photo and video capturing capabilities. Tech Radar

Five secretaries of state plan to send a letter to Elon Musk calling on the billionaire owner of X to make changes to the social media platform’s Grok AI chatbot after it gave users misinformation about Kamala Harris appearing on the 2024 White House ballot in certain states. Grok told users that the ballots were “locked and loaded” and that “the ballot deadline has passed for several states”. The Guardian

Sensitive British military projects face disruption from the threatened closure of one of the country’s last remaining microchip factories. Coherent, a US semiconductor company, ceased taking orders at its facility in County Durham and said the 310,000 sq ft site may have to be sold after Apple dropped the business as a supplier. It can now be revealed the factory’s customers also include Leonardo, the Italian defence giant that makes radar systems, electronic warfare devices and helicopters in the UK. Telegraph