ShinyShiny snippets: Netflix to remove ‘worst horror film ever made’



A film dubbed the “worst horror film ever made” is set to be removed from Netflix UK’s streaming catalogue in a matter of days. Polaroid, first released in 2019, tells the story of a cursed polaroid camera. According to the official synopsis, the plot is as follows: “High school loner Bird Fitcher finds a vintage Polaroid camera that holds dark and mysterious secrets. “She soon realizes that those who get their picture taken by it meet a tragic and untimely death.” Among the film’s cast are Skins star Kathryn Prescott, who plays the lead, and Twin Peaks actor Grace Zabriskie. Independent

Google’s finally delivering on the new Gmail layout it’s been teasing since February. The company announced that Gmail’s new Material Design 3-inspired layout is now available to all. The revamped look will include immediate Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration without clogging up the page….The new look is officially rolling out to anyone who has opted into Google Chat. There’s an official walkthrough on how to get it if you’re curious to check it for yourself. At the top right of Gmail in your browser window, click on Settings, and then under Quick settings. You’ll see an option to Try out the new Gmail view. Gizmodo

The owner of Facebook and Instagram was hit by a fall in advertising sales in the three months to July which caused the first year-on-year revenue decline in the firm’s history. Meta’s total revenue slipped 1% to $28.8bn (£23.7bn), but the company fended off a decline in users. Analysts fear the company’s growth may have peaked after years of large gains. Rivals such as TikTok have eroded its popularity, while more firms are competing for ad spending. Meta, which typically commands more than 20% of the global ad market, warned investors that ad sales were likely to fall again in the months ahead. BBC

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has locked horns with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner after the pair criticised changes on the social media service as “trying to be TikTok”. The celebrity sisters posted a message to their hundreds of millions of followers stating “Make Instagram Instagram Again” complaining about the company’s new focus on video. “Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends,” the post said. In a video response posted to Twitter, Mr Mosseri said that Instagram expected more and more of the user-uploaded content to become video over time – and that this was something the platform had to adapt to accommodate. Sky News

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

BT is pushing ahead with planned broadband price rises estimated at 13pc next spring, in the latest sign that squeeze on household finances will continue long into 2023. Philip Jansen, the telecoms company’s chief executive, said inflation-linked price rises would “absolutely” go ahead next April, blaming the “very, very challenging” economic environment and rising costs. Under BT contracts, customers face annual price increases equal to January’s Consumer Price Index plus 3.9pc. Analysts and the Bank of England estimate inflation will run at around 9pc in early 2023 and not begin to fall until later in the year. That would see the cost of BT broadband contracts rise by about 13pc. Telegraph

