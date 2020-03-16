Can Cannabis Really Help Treat Cancer?

Cannabis or marijuana is the name given to the dried buds of the Cannabis Sativa plant that you can find around the world in areas of warm tropical climates. Every region and country in the world has a name for it. Ganja, weed, hemp, grass, or hash, are among its other titles.

For a long time, marijuana has been used to provide a medical remedy for patients. So far, scientists are interested in the biologically active components of cannabis, which are cannabinoids. They have especially established interest in two parts of the chemicals: delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, and Cannabidiol.



Image via Adobe Stock by parilov

The two different compounds have distinct reactions when they come into contact with the body. THC acts more like a pain reliever with its ability to reduce nausea and inflammation. On the other hand, CBD can reduce the high feeling by THC as well as treat anxiety, seizures, and paranoia.

Every marijuana strains come with varying amounts of both THC and Cannabidiol. Therefore, the experience you can have with one strain may be different from another strain. Additionally, how you ingest it may determine the effect that you feel.

When you smoke or inhale vaporized marijuana, the THC gets into your bloodstream and goes into the brain quickly. It produces the CBD in small amounts; therefore, its effect does not last.

On the other hand, when you consume marijuana by mouth, it is broken down by the body and taken to the liver for processing. The body absorbs THC poorly but produces a psychoactive compound that can affect the brain consciousness and lead to changes in moods.

How Does Marijuana Help in Cancer Treatment?

When you consume medical marijuana, it attaches itself to cannabinoid receptors in the brain and immune system. It may help in the treatment of cancer symptoms and side effects – for example nausea and vomiting that arises from chemotherapy.

When you smoke cannabis, you may as well help reduce some of the cancer-related pains as it attaches itself to the cannabinoid receptors of the brain, preventing you from feeling pain. Some of these pains may occur as a result of neuropathy, weakness, or numbness caused by nerve damage that can occur due to chemotherapy or other treatments.

How Does CBD Help Deal with Cancer?

There is a lot of vague and misleading information around as to how CBD reacts to cancer, with many people claiming that it may be the answer everyone has been waiting for. Is it all just speculation?

The prohibition of cannabis as a drug has mostly limited the research of its use as medicine. Still, some government agencies have harsh red lines when it comes to the use of cannabis as medicines. There are more than 200 types of cancer, each requiring its unique method of treatment.

While scientists have made remarkable progress into the effect of CBD on cancer, the research has only been done on a handful of cancer cases. Even with that, the results have not been disappointing. One main point from the study is that CBD may reduce the growth of tumors effectively in some of the various cancer models.

However, it depends on the type of cancer and how you administer the CBD to the body. But that does not necessarily guarantee that when you use CBD oils, you will begin an intense fight against the cancer cells with a view of victory. Researchers still need to look into how the CBD can slow down tumor growth, how the CBD interacts with the immune system, how the cell cycle progresses, and what can lead to the death of the cancer cells.

Once researchers ascertain the details, the FDA may then approve CBD as a possible medication for cancer.

Can CBD cure cancer?

There is not enough research to suggest that CBD can cure cancer. The limited research already in place indicates that it does not cure cancer in any way but instead may help to stop some types of cancer cells from spreading.

Its abilities to prevent the spread of some cancers cells in the body are positive news. However, the study is minimal, with tests conducted only in lab dishes and lab animals.

It may not cure a cancer patient, but it does have plenty of health benefits to the patient. When a patient goes through traditional treatment such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, you may suffer through various side effects.

You can find some properties in CBD that can help alleviate some of these effects. A good example may be a loss of appetite. If you are a cancer patient, your loss of appetite may arise due to a feeling of nausea that occurs due to chemotherapy.

CBD helps not by stimulating your appetite but reducing the feeling of nausea and anxiety that reduces your appetite.

What is the Effect of THC on Cancer Treatment?

Just like CBD, THC cannot cure cancer but may slow down the growth of cancer cells. A study conducted in 2015 shows that people that consume cannabis with high levels of THC were 45 percent more likely not to develop cancer.

Studies conducted on breast cancer cells indicated that marijuana with THC amplified the anticancer effects of the standard chemotherapy for breast cancer, lapatinib. It helped increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy by 20 to 25 percent.

Though the research was not on people, it does provide a boost of confidence that clinical treatment will soon be possible.

Another research on a group of cancer patients was on the effects of cannabis on lung cancer. They measured the use of marijuana in the number of years someone smoked and the number of joints per day. Compared to smoking tobacco, increased marijuana use does not necessarily increase lung and pharyngeal cancer.

Additionally, there is a high chance for a tobacco smoker who also smokes cannabis to have fewer chances of getting lung cancer than lone-tobacco smokers.

Additionally, THC may be a better appetite stimulator than CBD since it attaches itself to the CB1 receptors that affect your appetite. However, more research is required to prove the claims.

In many regions, it may be illegal to purchase psychoactive cannabis while it is legal to get hemp-based CBD supplements. However, if you can buy psychoactive cannabis legally, then you can surely benefit from a lot of relief for cancer treatment.

What are Some of the Ways to Take CBD Oils?

Topical

You can topically apply skincare products with CBD oil in the area you feel pain.

Smoking or vaping

It involves the burning or vaping of the cannabis flower or oil. The effect is rapid when you vape rather than smoke. However, both methods create the same toxins from combustion.

Tinctures

A tincture gives you a precise and effective way to dose. It involves the use of a pipette that you place under your tongue since numerous veins quickly absorb the oil into the circulatory system.

Edibles

If you do not want to taste the strong cannabidiol, you can choose to include your CBD in an edible such as chocolates, cakes, and many more.

Intranasal

An intranasal is a special bottle that helps you to breathe your CBD oil into your nasal mucosa for fast absorption.

Since various laws around the world recognize marijuana as an illegal drug, there are limitations to its research in medical applications. However, interest is growing in its medicinal effects. Researchers need to conduct more studies to determine its potential in dealing with cancer and improving the lives of cancer patients. As such, ongoing research shows how cannabis could help treat brain cancer.

